Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.41.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

GDDFF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.