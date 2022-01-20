Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Gores Metropoulos II has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 161.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the third quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,762,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 2.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 527,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.