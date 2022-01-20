Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s share price was down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 599,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,854,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Grab alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.