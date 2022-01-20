Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,265.89

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,265.89 ($17.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,155 ($15.76). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,196 ($16.32), with a volume of 308,318 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.33) to GBX 1,325 ($18.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($22.10) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($18.03).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

