Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321.67 ($18.03).

Several brokerages have commented on GFTU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($22.10) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.33) to GBX 1,325 ($18.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 1,199 ($16.36) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 825 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($19.44). The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.