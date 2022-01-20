Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Update

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GHC traded down $13.37 on Thursday, hitting $596.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,601. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.13. Graham has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

