Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 785,820 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,820 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $31,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

