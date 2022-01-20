Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 244,958 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $27,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

