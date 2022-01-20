Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Lennar worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 29.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 37.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

