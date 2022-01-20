Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $37,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.