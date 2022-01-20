Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 28,600 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

