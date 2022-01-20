Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 30,249 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Sensata Technologies worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

