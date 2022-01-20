Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 696,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $21,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

