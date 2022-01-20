Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 17,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

