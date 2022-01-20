Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,363 shares of company stock valued at $719,402. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

