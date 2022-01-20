Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 1,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,443. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Natixis raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

