Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Stephens

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,190.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

