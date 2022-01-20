H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.