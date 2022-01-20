H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.
H.B. Fuller stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.
In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
H.B. Fuller Company Profile
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
