Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,179,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

