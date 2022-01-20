Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

