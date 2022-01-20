Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $650,000 Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ferro were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

