Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $683,000 Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

