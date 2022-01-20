Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,700 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.