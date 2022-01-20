Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 900 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.