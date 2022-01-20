Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tronox were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 107.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 321,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Tronox stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

