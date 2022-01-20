HAP Trading LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PAVmed by 20.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PAVmed by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PAVmed by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PAVmed alerts:

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.