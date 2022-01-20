Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Up 3.5%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 5,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,807% from the average daily volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.53) to GBX 570 ($7.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

