Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,565,127 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.20.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.