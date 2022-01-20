Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,565,127 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

