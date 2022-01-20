Haverford Trust Co Acquires 1,050 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

