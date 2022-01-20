Haverford Trust Co Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

