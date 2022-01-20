Haverford Trust Co Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

