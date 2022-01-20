Haverford Trust Co Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

