Haverford Trust Co Purchases 107 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

