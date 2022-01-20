HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccitech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 7,428.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. Research analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Wright purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.