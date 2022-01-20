Head-To-Head Contrast: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) versus Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -221.88% -35.55% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

59.4% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Valneva 1 1 4 0 2.50

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.70%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.24%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Valneva.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Valneva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 145.86 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Valneva $126.02 million 19.81 -$73.56 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Valneva on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

