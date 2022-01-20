Head to Head Contrast: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) vs. ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KemPharm and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -37.66% 8.82% 6.54% ImmunoGen -55.41% -85.94% -21.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and ImmunoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $13.29 million 20.41 -$12.76 million N/A N/A ImmunoGen $132.30 million 8.94 -$44.37 million ($0.34) -17.18

KemPharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KemPharm and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 1 1 0 2.50 ImmunoGen 0 1 4 0 2.80

KemPharm presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. ImmunoGen has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.67%. Given ImmunoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than KemPharm.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.