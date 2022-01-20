HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

HeadHunter Group has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HeadHunter Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

