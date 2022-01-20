Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 89,400 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $508.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

