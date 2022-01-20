Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 97.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 262,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

