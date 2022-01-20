Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.84 Million in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

