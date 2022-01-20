Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 90,138 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

