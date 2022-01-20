Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 143,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Perion Network by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
