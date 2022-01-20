Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.13 Million Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $402,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.62 on Thursday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

