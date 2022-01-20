Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock worth $3,135,785. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOSL stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

