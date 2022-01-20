Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.71

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 208997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.