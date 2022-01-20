HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $232.35 million and $84,748.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00214685 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

