Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

