Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 281.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

