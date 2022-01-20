Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 122,982 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,322,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.76. 2,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.