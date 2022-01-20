Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

COST traded up $7.36 on Thursday, hitting $497.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

